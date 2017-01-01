Sultan logo

Sultan

What is Sultan?

Sultan is a Python package for interfacing with command-line utilities, like yum, apt-get, or ls, in a Pythonic manner. It lets you run command-line utilities using simple function calls.

The simplest way to use Sultan is to just call it:

from sultan.api import Sultan
s = Sultan()
s.sudo("yum install -y tree").run()

Runs:

sudo yum install -y tree;

The recommended way of using Sultan is to use it in Context Management mode. Here is how to use Sultan with Context Management:

from sultan.api import Sultan

with Sultan.load(sudo=True) as s:
  s.yum("install -y tree").run()

Runs:

sudo su - root -c 'yum install -y tree;'

What if we want to install this command on a remote machine? You can easily achieve this using context management:

from sultan.api import Sultan

with Sultan.load(sudo=True, hostname="myserver.com") as sultan:
  sultan.yum("install -y tree").run()

Runs:

ssh root@myserver.com 'sudo su - root -c 'yum install -y tree;''

If you enter a wrong command, Sultan will print out details you need to debug and find the problem quickly.

Here, the same command was run on a Mac:

from sultan.api import Sultan

with Sultan.load(sudo=True, hostname="myserver.com") as sultan:
  sultan.yum("install -y tree").run()

Yields:

[sultan]: sudo su - root -c 'yum install -y tree;'
Password:
[sultan]: --{ STDERR }-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[sultan]: | -sh: yum: command not found
[sultan]: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Want to get started? Simply install Sultan, and start writing your clean code:

pip install --upgrade sultan

If you have more questions, check the rest of the docs, or reach out at Github: https://github.com/aeroxis/sultan